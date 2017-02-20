Montenegro accuses Russia over alleged coup plot

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s special prosecutor has accused Russia and its secret service operatives of plotting an election-day coup attempt that included plans to kill the small Balkan country’s former prime minister.

Prosecutor Milivoje Katnic said an investigation into the alleged plot last October to overthrow Montenegro’s government and prevent it from joining NATO has shown “that Russian state bodies were involved at a certain level.”

Speaking in a conference call on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, denied the claim as “absurd” and “irresponsible.”

“There can’t be even talk about any sort of Russian officials’ interference into Montenegro’s internal affairs,” Peskov said. “Russia hasn’t interfered and isn’t going to interfere into domestic affairs of other countries, and in particular Montenegro with which we have very good relations.”

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also denied what he described as “unfounded accusations,” adding that they “haven’t been backed by a single fact.”

The Kremlin, opposed to further NATO expansion in Europe, has repeatedly denied involvement in the alleged plot. But it has actively supported nationalist groups and parties opposed to Montenegro’s NATO membership.

Some 20 people, mostly Serbian citizens, have been arrested in Montenegro over the alleged election-day plot.

“The meddling by Russia into our electoral process was obvious from different levels,” Montenegro’s foreign minister, Srdjan Darmanovic, said on Monday.

“In today’s world, such interference is not specific only for Montenegro,” he added, apparently referring to allegations that Moscow influenced presidential elections in the U.S. when Donald Trump was elected.

Katanic, the Montenegrin prosecutor, told Prva TV late Sunday that Eduard Shishmakov, an alleged Russian military spy, was the main coordinator of the plot that included taking over of the parliament in the capital, Podgorica, and the killing of then-Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic, who brought the small Adriatic nation to the threshold of NATO membership.

Shishmakov and another Russian operative reportedly coordinated the action from neighboring Serbia using encrypted mobile phones and other sophisticated spy equipment. They were allowed to return to Russia despite Serbian officials’ acknowledgment of their activities.

Shishmakov was deputy Russian military attach