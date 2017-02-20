REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Pence was disappointed Flynn gave him inaccurate information

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

BRUSSELS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says he was “disappointed” to learn that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had withheld information from him but supports President Donald Trump’s decision to dismiss him.

Trump asked Flynn to resign last week because the retired general misled Pence about his contacts with Russia. Pence was asked about Flynn at a news conference Monday at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Flynn’s resignation came after reports that he had discussed sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. before Trump’s inauguration, despite previously denying those conversations to Pence and other top officials.

