Cuba a year from getting new, non-Castro president



AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

HAVANA (AP) — If all goes as expected, in exactly one year President Raul Castro will hand responsibility for Cuba’s faltering economy and aging, disaffected population to a little-known, 57-year-old Communist Party official. It will be the first time since its founding in 1959 that the Cuban state has not been led by a member of the Castro family. First Fidel Castro, then his younger brother Raul, wielded near-absolute power as head of the government and the ruling Cuban Communist Party. As founders of the modern Cuban army, each brandished unquestioned authority as the nation’s top military man. The end of 85-year-old Raul Castro’s second five-year term will instantly push Cuba’s autocratic, single-party system onto unknown ground. First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel, a stocky, laconic engineer by training who began his career as a provincial bureaucrat, is expected to assume only one of Raul Castro’s roles – the presidency. Castro plans to remain first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, a potentially more powerful position, until at least 2021. The Cuban military, meanwhile, became the nation’s top economic power during Raul Castro’s decade as president and its top generals are expected to be less deferential to Diaz-Canel than they were to the Castro brothers. “We’re entering a new stage, one that requires adaptation. We’re walking on new territory,” retired diplomat and academic Carlos Alzugaray said. “There’s no reason to think this transition can’t be, more or less, positive.” The change at the top comes amid profound economic and diplomatic uncertainty. In 2016, Cuba saw its first recession in 23 years; Fidel Castro’s death; and the election of Donald Trump, who has promised to reverse President Barack Obama’s opening with the island. Ordinary Cubans are uncertain about life in a time of unprecedented change, with a basically unknown figure following nearly six decades of the Castros’ leadership. “Whoever emerges is the same to me, I don’t care,” said Joan Rafael, a 40-year-old entertainer. “We have to see if this all changes. If it changes, I’m fine with whoever it is.” Cuba calls its system a unique form of democracy that allows citizens to freely express their views and influence government actions within the limits of a single-party system. Critics label it a one-man dictatorship that represses anyone who dares to protest. The system in reality allows a limited range of expression and action, like complaining to officials about trash collection or bureaucratic inefficiency, while prohibiting any form of political organization or expression outside strict boundaries defined by Castro and his inner circle. Every 2

Comments

comments