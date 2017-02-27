Palestinian president urges protection of two-state solution

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

GENEVA (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is urging the international community to protect the two-state solution as Israel expands settlement construction.

Addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Abbas called on states that believe in two states “to come to the defense of that solution” and recognize the state of Palestine.

“This solution must be protected from any attempt to withdraw from it it or simply disregard it,” he said.

He denounced the settlement activity and Israel’s passage this month of a law meant to retroactively legalise thousands of West Bank settlement homes built unlawfully on private Palestinian land.

He said the law “legitimizes the theft of occupied Palestinian lands.”

Abbas also cautioned against the transfer of any embassy to Jerusalem, a scenario raised by President Donald Trump.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company