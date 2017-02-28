REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

French police officer accidentally fires at Hollande speech

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
PARIS (AP) — The top official of France’s Charente region says a police sharpshooter has accidentally fired his weapon during a speech by President Francois Hollande and two people were slightly injured.

Pierre N’Gahane said the incident occurred Tuesday while Hollande was inaugurating a new fast train line in the western town of Villognon.

