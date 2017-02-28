The Latest: Border expert says Trump gives Mexico an opening

The latest on foreign reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress (all times EST):

11:15 p.m.

A Mexican expert in border security says Mexico should follow up on President Donald Trump’s mention of immigration reform during his address to the U.S. Congress.

Jose Maria Ramos Garcia at the College of the Northern Border in Tijuana cites Trump’s mention of a merit-based immigration reform. Ramos says he sensed that Trump is talking about a solution for the “Dreamers,” the migrants brought across the border illegally as children and who have spent nearly all their lives in the United States.

Ramos also heard an opening for U.S.-Mexican cooperation against drug trafficking, noting that Trump spoke of the border wall in the context of stopping drugs rather than explicitly referring to migrants.

He suggests that subtle change could be the result of meetings in Mexico last week between U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly with their Mexican counterparts.

—

10:50 p.m.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is urging Americans to stand up to Donald Trump and suggests that the U.S. president build a wall around himself.

As he has done previously, Fox made the comments while he jabbed at Trump via Twitter during the president’s address Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress.

Trump did not mention Mexico by name in his speech, but he returned to his promise to build a “great, great wall” along the U.S.-Mexico border and protect American jobs. Trump did not repeat his vow to make Mexico pay for the wall, something that the Mexican government has repeatedly said it will never do.

The Mexican government offered no immediate comment on Trump’s speech.