REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

UN panel says North Korea uses new ways to flout sanctions

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A United Nations report says North Korea is flouting U.N. sanctions by trading in prohibited weapons and other goods and using evasion techniques “that are increasing in scale, scope and sophistication.”

The panel of experts monitoring sanctions against Pyongyang tells the Security Council that despite strengthened financial sanctions adopted in 2016 the country is still accessing formal banking channels “by using greater ingenuity.”

It says North Korea is also exporting banned minerals to earn needed revenue despite new U.N. bans adopted last year.

The panel criticizes the international community for failing to match its support for tougher sanctions against North Korea in two resolutions adopted last year with the “political will” and resources to ensure their implementation.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the report Tuesday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company