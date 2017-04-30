Pope to Catholics: get out, spread faith, help cholesterol

Posted On Sun. Apr 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is trying to energize Catholics, telling them to be active, help others, spread the faith, and that’s all good for cholesterol levels, too.

Francis himself looked full of pep Sunday, a day after the 80-year-pontiff returned from a hectic trip to Egypt.

In St. Peter’s Square, he did a whirl in his popemobile to greet some 70,000 members and supporters of Italian Catholic Action, a social-action group celebrating 150 years since its formation.

Of Italian origin, the Argentine-born pope told the crowd his father and grandmother had belonged to the group. Then he said: “Don’t get comfortable in your armchair; that makes you fat and is bad for the cholesterol.”

Instead, he urged them to take care of others, be merciful and keep “being a people of “disciples-missionaries.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company