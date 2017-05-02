Denmark names alleged anti-democratic foreign clerics

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has for the first time published a list of six foreign clerics with alleged anti-democratic views who are banned from entering the Nordic country for two years.

Integration Minister Inger Stoejberg says the government “won’t accept that hate preachers … preach hatred against Danish society.”

The list was published as a precaution and the men apparently have never been to Denmark.

Stoejberg said Tuesday that five of the men “indoctrinate” others to “commit violence against women and children (and) spread ideas about a caliphate.” One is a Christian American preacher.

Last year, Denmark’s Parliament backed compiling such a list. Some other European countries have similar legislation. Britain, for instance, can deny entry to people with criminal convictions or those whose presence is considered not “conducive to the public good.”