EU police operation targets extremists' online propaganda

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s law enforcement agency says it has coordinated a two-day meeting that identified more than 2,000 examples of online propaganda for extremist groups including a network apparently set up by extremists to spread their message and raise funds.

Europol said in a statement Tuesday that extremist groups are using more social platforms simultaneously to spread their propaganda and are making increased use of platforms that don’t require users to identify themselves.

Europol said that last week’s operation also identified “a new platform that appears to be set up by terrorist networks themselves for not only spreading propaganda, but also financing their activities.” The Hague-based organization didn’t elaborate.

It is up to internet service providers to take down the material identified last week.

