German military pledges full investigation in far-right case

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

BERLIN (AP) — The German military’s chief of staff is promising a full investigation into how internal checks failed in the case of an army officer arrested last week on suspicion that he was part of a small group planning a far-right attack.

Volker Wieker said on ARD television Thursday there’s no “general suspicion” of widespread right-wing extremism in the Bundeswehr armed forces, but the case raises “justified concern.”

Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen is meeting about 100 top officers later in the day to try to determine where mistakes were made.

Among other things, the suspect, a 28-year-old lieutenant, came to the attention of superiors for expressing far-right views in a 2014 dissertation written as part of his officer’s training, but was let off with a warning.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company