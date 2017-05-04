German military pledges full investigation in far-right case



BERLIN (AP) — The German military’s chief of staff is promising a full investigation into how internal checks failed in the case of an army officer arrested last week on suspicion that he was part of a small group planning a far-right attack.

Volker Wieker said on ARD television Thursday there’s no “general suspicion” of widespread right-wing extremism in the Bundeswehr armed forces, but the case raises “justified concern.”

Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen is meeting about 100 top officers later in the day to try to determine where mistakes were made.

Among other things, the suspect, a 28-year-old lieutenant, came to the attention of superiors for expressing far-right views in a 2014 dissertation written as part of his officer’s training, but was let off with a warning.

