South Koreans begin early voting to replace ousted Park

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
AP Photo
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans have begun early voting in the election to replace ousted President Park Geun-hye.

Early voters can cast ballots Thursday and Friday before the election next Tuesday.

Pre-election surveys show liberal candidate Moon Jae-in comfortably leading his two main rivals – a centrist and a conservative.

The winner of the election will be sworn in as the new president immediately, forgoing the traditional two-month transition. Park’s impeachment and removal from office changed South Korea’s election schedule, so the new president will serve a full five-year term.

The National Election Commission says about 3 million people already voted about eight hours after the two-day early voting began on Thursday.

