REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Trump to visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, Vatican, meet with pope

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his first foreign trip as president will include stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican, where he will meet with Pope Francis. Then he’ll move on for visits to NATO and a summit in Italy.

Trump said Thursday in a White House ceremony with faith leaders that his first trip will start in Saudi Arabia and include meetings with leaders across the Muslim world. He says they will seek new cooperation to “combat extremism, terrorism and violence” and promote a more hopeful future for young Muslims.

The announcement follows Trump’s meeting on Wednesday with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas (mahk-MOOD’ ah-BAHS’) and Trump’s pledge to mediate peace efforts. He also met Thursday with Roman Catholic cardinals.

The White House said previously that Trump would travel to Belgium and Italy for the G7 summit before Memorial Day.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company