Tanzania police say 34 killed as bus with students crashes

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzanian police say at least 34 people are dead after a bus carrying students lost control and crashed.

Arusha Region Police Commander Charles Mkumbo said the bus was carrying the students from a primary school in Arusha for an examination on Saturday.

He says four other people were injured in the crash that occurred in Karatu.

Police say authorities are trying to recover the bodies trapped in the bus after it struck some trees.

