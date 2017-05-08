AP Exclusive: China lawyer's family says US helped them flee

BEIJING (AP) — The wife of a human rights lawyer under arrest in China has made it to America with her daughters after nearly being forced back to her home country.

Chen Guiqiu was detained at a Bangkok jail, with more than a dozen Chinese security agents waiting at the entrance, before U.S. Embassy officials whisked her away. She endured an hours-long diplomatic standoff at the airport and eventually made it to America.

One of her daughters is a U.S. citizen, which may be why the U.S. got so involved in a Chinese human rights case.

Chen and her supporters disclosed details of her family’s March escape for the first time to The Associated Press. Their journey reveals the lengths that China’s government has been increasingly willing to pursue dissidents and their families.

