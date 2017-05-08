Lawyer Xie Yang tells Chinese court confession wasn't forced

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BEIJING (AP) — Human rights lawyer Xie Yang has told a Chinese court that he wasn’t forced into confessing to crimes after being detained in a large government crackdown on the country’s legal professionals.

The Intermediate People’s Court in Changsha posted a brief video on social media in which Xie was asked that question as his trial opened Monday. He replies: “No, I haven’t, and furthermore I’ve not been tortured.”

Xie gave his lawyer an account in January saying he had been beaten, deprived of sleep and held in stress positions. The statement said any future confession from Xie would be due to prolonged torture.

Xie faces charges of inciting subversion against state power and disturbing court procedures.

Xie was arrested in July 2015 along with dozens of other lawyers and activists.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company