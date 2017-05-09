Gas explosion at Ghana factory injures at least 80 people

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s state news agency says an explosion at a factory in the Western Regional capital of Takoradi has injured at least 80 people.

Assistant Divisional Officer of the Ghana National Fire Services Emmanuel Bonney told state news that a tanker was discharging liquefied petroleum gas at the Ghana Household Utilities Manufacturing Company factory when the explosion occurred early Tuesday. He said six fire service personnel present to control the situation were caught in the explosion, and one was critically injured.

Bonney said some 37 critically injured are being airlifted to the military hospital in the capital, Accra, while at least 25 people have been sent to hospitals nearby.

Ghana News Agency also reported a warehouse was burned down in the fire.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company