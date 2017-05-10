REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

8 dead, 20 injured after moderate quake in far western China

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
BEIJING (AP) — A moderate but shallow earthquake in far western China on Thursday killed eight people and injured more than 20 others, the region’s earthquake administration said.

The morning quake struck in Taxkorgan county, a remote mountainous area that borders Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan in China’s Xinjiang region. The Xinjiang Earthquake Administration said more than 180 houses had collapsed.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.4-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) at 5:58 a.m. Thursday (2158 GMT Wednesday).

The official Xinhua News Agency said there had been frequent aftershocks and search and rescue work was under way.

Earthquakes are common in China’s west.

