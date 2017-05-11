Czech court opens hearing on Russian hacker extradition

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

PRAGUE (AP) — A Russian man who faces charges in the U.S. of hacking computers at American companies is attending an extradition hearing at a Prague prison because of security concerns.

Yevgeniy Nikulin’s hearing Thursday is being held at Prague’s Pankrac prison. The rare measure underlines the sensitivity of the case.

Czech authorities arrested Nikulin in Prague on Oct. 5 in cooperation with the FBI after Interpol issued an international warrant. He is accused of hacking computers and stealing information from LinkedIn, Dropbox and other companies.

Moscow also wants him extradited on a separate charge of internet theft in 2009. Russian officials had previously said they were working to prevent his extradition to the U.S.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company