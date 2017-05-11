French intellectual gets pie in the face in Serbia

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A French intellectual has been struck in the face with a pie in Serbia by leftist activists.

Bernard-Henri Levy, known for his criticism of Serbian nationalist policies during the 1990s Balkan wars, is in Belgrade for the showing of his film about the Kurds’ battle against the Islamic State group.

A young man chanting “murderer, leave Belgrade” hurled a cake at his face as he was presenting his documentary on Wednesday. Another man climbed the stage with a banner with a communist hammer and sickle that read “Bernard Levy advocates imperialist murders.”

The French-Jewish intellectual has a history of being the target of pie-wielding critics.

Noel Godin, a Belgian actor who has made a career out of throwing pies at celebrities, has pied Levy at least seven times since 1985.

