REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Amphibious military exercises moving ahead on Guam

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Haven Daley

NAVAL BASE GUAM (AP) — Multinational amphibious exercises on the U.S. Pacific island of Guam were moving ahead as scheduled Saturday, one day after being suspended when a French landing craft ran aground.

First Lt. Joshua Hays, a spokesman for the U.S. 3rd Marine Division, said Japanese soldiers will practice rubber craft raids. On Sunday, U.S. Marines plan to conduct live-fire training with French troops.

The weeklong maneuvers, which also involve the United Kingdom, were intended to show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters amid concerns China may restrict access to the South China Sea.

They’re being held around Guam and Tinian islands, U.S. islands that are about 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers) south of Tokyo and east of Manila, Philippines.

The exercises feature two French ships currently on a four-month deployment to the Indian and Pacific oceans. Some 50 Japanese soldiers and 160 Japanese sailors were due to participate, along with U.K. helicopters and 70 U.K. troops deployed with one of the French ships.

On Friday, the drills came to a halt when a French landing craft ran aground just as the exercises were getting underway. U.S. officials said they stopped the drills so they could assess the situation.

McAvoy reported from Honolulu.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company