REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Brazil security forces patrol in Rio amid surge of violence

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A few hundred national Brazilian security forces are patrolling parts of Rio de Janeiro following a surge in violence.

The troops began patrols along busy thoroughfares in northern Rio on Monday. Many were also positioning themselves at the entrances to several favelas, or slums.

The patrols are expected to last 90 days, and could be extended.

Military police, civil police and firefighters from other states make up the force.

The deployment of national security forces in Rio follows a jump in violence in Rio, which hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Several public buses and cargo trucks have been burned in recent weeks. There has also been an increase in in large slums like Alemao.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company