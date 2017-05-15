REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Computer expert who foiled cyberattack says he's 'no hero'

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
AP Photo
AP Photo/Frank Augstein

ILFRACOMBE, England (AP) — A young British computer expert credited with cracking the WannaCry cyberattack has told The Associated Press he doesn’t consider himself a hero but fights malware because “it’s the right thing to do.”

In his first face-to-face interview, Marcus Hutchis said Monday hundreds of computer experts worked throughout the weekend to fight the virus, which which paralyzed computers in some 150 countries.

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

