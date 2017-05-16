2nd Ebola case confirmed among 20 suspected in Congo: WHO

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The World Health Organization says a second case of Ebola has been confirmed by laboratory testing amid an outbreak in a remote corner of northern Congo.

WHO said Tuesday that among the 20 suspected cases, two now have tested positive for the virus.

Ebola was blamed for more than 11,000 deaths in West Africa during 2013-2016. Congo has already experienced seven much smaller outbreaks.

So far three people have died in Congo’s Bas-Uele province, an area more than 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) from the capital, Kinshasa.

There is no specific treatment for Ebola, which is spread through the bodily fluids of people exhibiting symptoms. A new experimental vaccine has been shown to be highly effective against the virus, though quantities are currently limited.

