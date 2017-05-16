REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Saudi Arabia counting down the seconds until Trump arrives

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia is literally counting down the days, hours, minutes and seconds until Donald Trump lands in the kingdom for his first overseas trip as U.S. president this weekend.

The kingdom has launched a website in four languages with a countdown clock and details about the visit, which is packed with meetings .

After meeting King Salman on Saturday, Trump is scheduled to take part Sunday in a pan-Arab and Islamic summit with leaders from across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

He is also scheduled to hold a separate joint session with the Arab rulers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Coinciding with the visit is a business forum Saturday in Riyadh with CEOs from companies like GE and Dow Chemical.

Online: https://www.riyadhsummit2017.org/

