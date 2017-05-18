Chair Fiji determined to make progress at climate summit

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
BERLIN (AP) — Fiji says uncertainty over whether the United States will pull out of the Paris Agreement won’t stop the rest of the international community from trying to make progress at this year’s international climate summit.

The Pacific island nation will chair the talks in Bonn, Germany, from Nov. 6-17.

Asked about the looming threat of a U.S. withdrawal from the landmark 2015 accord, Fijian ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan said Thursday that “at this point in time of course the United States has not made that decision.”

But she added: “We will not stop our work even if the result is a negative one.”

U.S. officials attending a two-week preparatory meeting in Bonn ending Thursday rebuffed other countries’ questions about its plans by saying that Washington’s position was “under review.”

