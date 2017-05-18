UN court orders Pakistan not to execute Indian national

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Peter Dejong

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Court of Justice has ordered Pakistan not to execute an Indian naval officer convicted of espionage and terrorism.

The U.N. court said Thursday that Pakistan shouldn’t carry out the death penalty on Kulbhushan Jadhav pending the outcome of a case filed by India alleging that Pakistan breached Jadhav’s right to consular assistance following his arrest last year.

Court President Ronny Abraham says the court unanimously ordered Pakistan to “take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Mr. Jadhav is not executed.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company