AP Exclusive: Strapped UN health agency spends big on travel

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
LONDON (AP) — Internal documents obtained by The Associated Press show that the World Health Organization routinely spends about $200 million a year on travel – far more than what it doles out to fight some of the biggest problems in public health, including AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

As the cash-strapped U.N. health agency has pleaded for money to fund its responses to health crises worldwide, it has also been struggling to get its own travel costs under control.

On a recent trip to Guinea, WHO chief Dr. Margaret Chan stayed in the presidential suite at the Palm Camayenne hotel. The suite has an advertised price of 900 euros ($1,008) a night. WHO declined to say who picked up the tab, noting that her hotels are sometimes paid for by the host country.

