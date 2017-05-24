REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Trump sticks to the script on first trip abroad as president

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca

BRUSSELS (AP) — In his first big tour on the world stage, President Donald Trump is aiming for caution over his usual brand of chaos.

The early morning Twitter rants that so often rattle Washington have disappeared as Trump travels through the Middle East and Europe. The president has traded his free-wheeling speaking style for tightly scripted remarks. And with most of the traveling press corps being kept at a distance, the opportunities for him to be pressed on the controversies engulfing his administration back home are dramatically lessened.

The president appears likely to go his entire nine-day trip without holding a full news conference, a break in presidential foreign travel precedent.

About the Author

