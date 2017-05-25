The Latest: Greek govt official describes blast as attack

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Latest on the blast that wounded a Greek ex-premier (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Greece’s government spokesman has described an explosion that wounded former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and two others as an attack.

Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that following the attack, he had been given an update by doctors on the condition of the three wounded, and that all were in “stable condition, are conscious and are undergoing all the necessary medical tests.”

The 69-year-old Papademos, who served as prime minister for six months in 2011-2012, is also a former deputy governor of the European Central Bank. The explosion occurred inside his car Thursday evening in central Athens.

7:15 p.m.

Greek police say former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos has been wounded in an explosion in a car in central Athens.

Authorities say the daytime left the 69-year-old Papademos with non-life-threatening injuries.

Papademos served as prime minister for six months in 2011-2012 and is a former deputy governor of the European Central Bank.

Police said two other people in the car were also wounded.

Police didn’t immediately confirm news media reports that the blast was caused by a parcel bomb.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company