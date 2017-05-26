Mosul residents deny findings of US probe into Iraq strike

Posted On Fri. May 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Several residents of the Mosul neighborhood hit by a U.S. airstrike in March are denying the findings from the coalition’s probe of the attack.

They claim there were no IS fighters in the house struck by the U.S. bomb and that IS militants had not rigged it with explosives.

The Pentagon has released the findings of an investigation into the March 17 airstrike that said it targeted two IS snipers in the building, setting off a series of explosions that killed 105 civilians.

Ahmed Abdul Karim and other residents interviewed by The Associated Press on Friday say only civilians were in the house when it was hit.

The bombing is the largest single instance of civilian deaths confirmed by the coalition in the nearly three-year-old campaign against IS.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company