Tunisian trial opens over beach attack on British tourists

Posted On Fri. May 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Hassene Dridi

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Six security officers and 20 other people are on trial in Tunisia over a 2015 Islamic extremist attack on a beach resort that killed 38 people, mostly British tourists.

Tunisia’s tourism industry has yet to recover, and the country still struggles against extremist violence.

The attacker, a Tunisian student who trained with Libyan militants, was killed by police. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack on the Imperial Hotel in the Mediterranean resort of Sousse.

The officers who went on trial Friday in Tunis are accused of failing to prevent or stop the attack. The other suspects face accusations including involvement in preparing or inciting the violence.

The unusually large trial included around 70 lawyers as well as British Embassy representatives and foreign observers.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company