REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sri Lanka confirms 100 dead in mudslides; 99 missing

Posted On Sat. May 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

AGALAWATTE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s government says the death toll from Friday’s floods and mudslides has risen to 100 with 99 others missing, as security forces and residents stepped up search and rescue operations.

The Disaster Management Center says more than 2,900 people have been displaced.

The military used large armored vehicles and boats to transport people to safe areas. Residents say there are more people trapped in interior villages where boats have been unable to reach.

At an intersection close to Agalawatte, 98 kilometers (60 miles) south of capital Colombo, four bodies in coffins were kept in a house, awaiting boats to be taken to a temple where displaced people have taken refuge.

Mudslides have become common during the monsoon in Sri Lanka.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company