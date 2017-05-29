German intel chief hopes US cooperation won't get harder

Posted On Mon. May 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency says he hopes cooperation with the U.S. won’t become more difficult under President Donald Trump, arguing that the Americans also need information from European agencies.

Trans-Atlantic relations have become increasingly complicated since Trump took office.

Asked on ARD television Monday whether he fears cooperation becoming more difficult, German domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen said: “I hope not. We have always viewed the Americans as reliable partners, despite all the problems we had in recent years.” Those included reports that the U.S. eavesdropped on German government phones.

Maassen added “we need the Americans because the Americans have good and reliable information. On the other hand, I am presumptuous enough to say that … the Americans need the information of German and European intelligence services.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company