Spain police: 2 Britons arrested for ramming pedestrians

Posted On Mon. May 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say the two men arrested for ramming into pedestrians in a southern coastal town are British nationals who appeared to be drunk. Eight people, including a newborn baby and the driver, were injured.

Police say they had ruled out terrorism in Sunday’s crash in Marbella. A police spokeswoman said Monday that the driver and the passenger were aged 27 and 28, held British passports and showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. The spokeswoman spoke on customary condition of anonymity.

Authorities say the car fled from a highway checkpoint and sped off into the town of Marbella, where it struck pedestrians on a crowded avenue before becoming involved in a multiple car crash. The injured include a 12-day-old baby. The driver was seriously injured.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company