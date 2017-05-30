REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sudan ratifies ban on Egyptian imports, fueling tension

Posted On Tue. May 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan says its Cabinet has ratified a ban on the import of Egyptian animal and agricultural products, a development that’s certain to deepen months of tension between the two neighbors over a long-running border dispute.

The official Sudanese news agency, SUNA, says the Cabinet has also required businessmen to import goods directly from the country of origin, not though Egypt – its neighbor to the north.

Sudan first banned Egyptian agricultural imports in September, citing health concerns. It later expanded the ban.

Relations between Egypt and Sudan have recently been fraught with tension, with Khartoum renewing its claim to an Egyptian-held border territory. Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir accused Egypt this month of arming rebels fighting against his government in the western Darfur region. Egypt has angrily denied the charge.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company