German court denies mother access to dead daughter's FB data

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin court has denied a mother access to her deceased daughter’s Facebook data, ruling German privacy laws outweigh her parental rights.

The mother sued for access to her daughter’s Facebook account after the 15-year-old died after being hit by a subway train in 2012 to try and determine if it was an accident or if she took her own life.

The regional court said Wednesday that the mother’s wish was understandable, but that granting it would set a dangerous precedent.

Facebook welcomed the decision, but says it will try to find a solution “that helps the family and at the same time protects the privacy of third parties.”

The mother can appeal.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company