China will continue with climate pact even if US pulls out

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
BEIJING (AP) — China says it will work with the European Union to uphold the international agreement on climate change even if the U.S. pulls out.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord Thursday afternoon U.S. time (3 p.m. EDT; 1900 GMT).

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters Thursday that climate change is a “global challenge” no country can ignore. She didn’t mention the U.S. by name

China is the top emitter of carbon dioxide and the United States is second. Both were key to the 2015 Paris agreement, which was signed by 195 parties.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will discuss the Paris agreement in talks with EU leaders in Brussels on Friday.

