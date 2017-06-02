Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ireland's ruling Fine Gael party set to announce new leader

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s governing Fine Gael party is counting ballots in a leadership election that will determine the country’s likely next prime minister.

Two candidates, Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar, are vying to replace Enda Kenny, who resigned last month.

The leadership contest is decided by party members, lawmakers and local representatives. The result is due to be announced Friday.

The winner won’t immediately become prime minister. Kenny, Ireland’s leader since 2011, will remain head of government for a couple of weeks while his successor holds talks with parties and independents propping up the minority government.

If Varadkar wins and becomes head of government, the 38-year-old son of an Indian doctor will be Ireland’s youngest leader, the first from an ethnic-minority background and the first openly gay prime minister.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company