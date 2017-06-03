Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

3 gunmen from Syria killed in Jordan border attack

Posted On Sat. Jun 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Three gunmen on motor bikes launched an attack from Syrian soil on Jordanian border positions Saturday and were killed in a clash with troops, a news website linked to Jordan’s military reported.

The Hala Akhbar site said a Jordanian soldier sustained a hand injury and was in stable condition.

The attackers started out Saturday morning from near Rukban, a makeshift border camp that houses tens of thousands of displaced Syrians, the report said.

Jordan has alleged that Rukban houses Islamic militants along with displaced Syrians.

Saturday’s attack came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. A car bomb attack launched from Rukban a year ago, also during Ramadan, killed seven Jordanian troops and led to a closure of the border.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company