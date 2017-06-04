Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

9 killed in Russian home after argument

Posted On Sun. Jun 4th, 2017
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian investigators say a drunken man shot nine people to death after an argument broke out during a festive dinner.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement Sunday that a suspect has been arrested for the shootings in Redkino, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Moscow.

The statement said that survivors told police that the suspect had quarreled with others at the dinner, left the house, returned with a hunting rifle and opened fire. The victims were four women and five men.

