The Latest: Fatal Australian siege called terror attack

Posted On Mon. Jun 5th, 2017
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The latest on the Melbourne siege (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Australian police say a shootout in which two men died, three police officers were wounded and a female hostage was freed is being treated as a terror attack.

Three police were wounded before they shot dead a gunman who killed a man and took a woman hostage on Monday in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton.

Victoria state Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said on Tuesday the gunman had been implicated in a thwarted suicide attack at a Sydney army barracks in 2009.

Islamic State movement has claimed responsibility for the violence.

