Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

UN chief announces new talks on Cyprus reunification in June

Posted On Mon. Jun 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced that the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus have agreed on new talks in Geneva this month, a significant step forward that could see the final round of negotiations on a peace agreement to reunify the Mediterranean island.

Guterres invited Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to a working dinner at U.N. headquarters Sunday night seeking to break an impasse over how a summit aiming for a reunification deal should proceed.

Anastasiades insisted on first dealing with the issue of the withdrawal of Turkish troops that Greek Cypriots consider a threat. More than 35,000 soldiers remain in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north after Turkey’s 1974 invasion that followed a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Akinci insisted he wanted no preconditions.

Guterres announced that both leaders agreed that the issue of security is “of vital importance” and would be given a high priority.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company