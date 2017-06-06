Previous Story
AP Video: Store Shelves Empty Amid Qatar Crisis
Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
Store shelves go empty in Qatar and air traffic has stopped, after several Middle Eastern nations cut diplomatic ties with the Persian Gulf nation. Food trucks are reportedly waiting at the border. Qatar says Kuwait is trying to negotiate a solution to the looming humanitarian crisis.
The US Central Command says its flights out of Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar will be unaffected by the Gulf diplomatic crisis.