Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

AP Video: Store Shelves Empty Amid Qatar Crisis

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
Tag:

Store shelves go empty in Qatar and air traffic has stopped, after several Middle Eastern nations cut diplomatic ties with the Persian Gulf nation. Food trucks are reportedly waiting at the border. Qatar says Kuwait is trying to negotiate a solution to the looming humanitarian crisis.

The US Central Command says its flights out of Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar will be unaffected by the Gulf diplomatic crisis.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company