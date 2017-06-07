Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Rights group asks Germany to arrest CIA deputy director

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BERLIN (AP) — A civil rights group is asking German authorities to issue an arrest warrant for the deputy director of the CIA over claims she oversaw the torture of terrorism suspects 15 years ago.

The non-profit European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights has submitted a legal brief to German federal prosecutors alleging Gina Haspel allowed the waterboarding of prisoners at a secret U.S. detention center in Thailand.

Critics say the waterboarding amounts to torture, because prisoners are made to feel they are drowning.

In February, Haspel became the first female career CIA officer selected as deputy director.

The agency declined to comment on the German group’s legal efforts to have Haspel arrested.

A spokeswoman for Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office said Wednesday the evidence would be reviewed as a matter of course.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company