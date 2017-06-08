Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
In war-shaken Philippine city, civilians struggle to escape

Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
AP Photo/Aaron Favila

MARAWI, Philippines (AP) — In a lull in the fighting, Rohaina Salic first heard a distant voice telling civilians trapped in the war-shaken city of Marawi they could finally emerge from their homes.

She didn’t know whether the plea was from the Philippine army or from the Islamic militants who seized the town. But for a moment, the guns had fallen silent. And it was time to go.

More than two weeks since the siege began, hundreds of militants remain stubbornly lodged in Marawi’s city center. And every day, civilians like Salic trickle out with harrowing tales of survival.

On Thursday, the lucky numbered 45. Some left on their own. Others were helped by the army or civilian rescuers launching risky missions near the front lines with white flags exposed on their vehicles.

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
