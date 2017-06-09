Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Up high? Too slow! Corbyn's high-five ends in awkward thud

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Frank Augstein

LONDON (AP) — In the overnight hours of the Labour surge when results pointed toward a hung Parliament, there was a moment of levity during celebrations for a colleague of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s in north London.

A missed “high-five” that ended in an awkward place.

As Corbyn and Labour Member of Parliament Emily Thornberry embraced, pointing at the other with huge smiles, the opposition leader’s attempt at a “high-five” wasn’t seen by his colleague and landed palm flat in a thud against her chest.

Video of the slightly awkward moment was popular on social media Friday.

Labour high spirits were dampened later in the day when Prime Minister Theresa May, in spite of an election debacle that saw her Conservatives lose their parliamentary majority, told the nation she would stay on in a minority government coalition.

