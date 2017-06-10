Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Alleged Italian mobster-drug kingpin detained in Brazil

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
ROME (AP) — Italian and Brazilian authorities say a fugitive ‘ndrangheta crime clan boss, accused of international drug trafficking, has been detained at a Brazil airport.

Italy’s interior minister, Marco Minniti, on Saturday hailed the arrest of Vincenzo Macri, described as a top boss of the Commisso crime clan. Macri was taken into custody after he showed authorities an identity document using a false name at Sao Paulo airport on Friday.

Italian media said Macri had planned to fly to Caracas, Venezuela, where he is believed to have lived for some time.

Authorities say Macri inherited the mantle of his father, Antonio Macri, an alleged clan chieftain, slain in Calabria in 1975 after a bocce ball game during an ‘ndrangheta turf war.

In 2015, Italy accused Vincenzo Macri of international drug trafficking.

