Pentagon: 3 US soldiers killed, 1 wounded in Afghanistan

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Pentagon says three U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday in eastern Afghanistan.

An Afghan official says the deaths and injury stem from an attack by an Afghan soldier, who also died.

In a statement from Washington, the Pentagon doesn’t provide details about what led to the deaths of the U.S. soldiers. It says the incident is under investigation.

A spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, Attahullah Khogyani, says the attack took place in the Achin district.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says in a statement that a Taliban loyalist had infiltrated the Afghan army “just to attack foreign forces.”

