UK prime minister appoints Cabinet after election drubbing
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May has named a Cabinet to lead her Conservative minority government after last week’s humbling election result. Some of the key players:
Prime Minister – Theresa May
First Secretary of State – Damian Green
Chancellor of the Exchequer (Treasury) – Philip Hammond
Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Liz Truss
Foreign Secretary – Boris Johnson
Home Secretary – Amber Rudd
Exiting the European Union – David Davis
Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor – David Lidington
Defense – Michael Fallon
Business – Greg Clark
Work and Pensions – David Gauke
Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities – Justine Greening
Health – Jeremy Hunt
Transport – Chris Grayling
International Development – Priti Patel
Communities and Local Government – Sajid Javid
Wales Secretary – Alun Cairns
Government Chief Whip – Gavin Williamson