UK prime minister appoints Cabinet after election drubbing

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May has named a Cabinet to lead her Conservative minority government after last week’s humbling election result. Some of the key players:

Prime Minister – Theresa May

First Secretary of State – Damian Green

Chancellor of the Exchequer (Treasury) – Philip Hammond

Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Liz Truss

Foreign Secretary – Boris Johnson

Home Secretary – Amber Rudd

Exiting the European Union – David Davis

Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor – David Lidington

Defense – Michael Fallon

Business – Greg Clark

Work and Pensions – David Gauke

Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities – Justine Greening

Health – Jeremy Hunt

Transport – Chris Grayling

International Development – Priti Patel

Communities and Local Government – Sajid Javid

Wales Secretary – Alun Cairns

Government Chief Whip – Gavin Williamson

